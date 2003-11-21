Exec-Producer Suarez Exits 8 Simple Rules

Flody Suarez, executive producer of ABC’s 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, is leaving the show, ABC confirmed.

Sources said Suarez and Tom Shadyac, the show’s creator and head of its production company, Shady Acres Entertainment, had differing opinions on how the show should be managed.

Tracy Gamble, the show’s head writer and showrunner, remains at the helm and Suarez’s departure should cause no creative changes in the program, ABC says. As Suarez exits, David Spade is getting ready to guest star. Spade, star of NBC’s Just Shoot Me and once a high-profile member of the Saturday Night Live cast, will shoot episodes in December for likely air in February.

8 Simple Rules, based on W. Bruce Cameron’s best-selling book, is from Touchstone Television with Gamble, Shadyac and Michael Bostick executive producing.