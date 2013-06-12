Exclusive: NBCU's 'Steve Harvey' Renewed in 65% of Country Through 2016

NBCUniversal's Steve Harvey has been renewed on station groups throughout the country, including the NBC Owned Television Stations, through the 2015-16 television season, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution said Wednesday (June 12).

That brings the rookie show's renewals through the next three seasons in more than 65% of the country.

"Steve is one of the best entertainers in the country and his first season has been a tremendous success because of the personal connection he makes with the daytime audience," said Ted Harbert, Chairman, NBC Broadcasting, in a statement. "It's so great to see Steve's very funny and substantive show being rewarded with long-term commitments from our station partners."

Besides the NBC Owned Television Stations, stations from the Hearst, Cox, Media General, Fox, Sinclair, Gannett, Local TV, Allbritton, LIN, Nexstar, Raycom and other broadcast groups also have picked up the show through 2016.

"Steve Harvey's engaging, funny and warm style has been a hit with our audiences, and we couldn't be happier to continue our partnership with Steve and his great team," said Valari Staab, President, NBC Owned Television Stations, also in a statement. "Steve Harvey has strengthened our daytime lineups and proven to be a strong lead in to Ellen and, in turn, our local newscasts."

In its debut season, Steve Harvey was the only new show to build over its lead-in and improve upon its year-ago time period averages. Across the metered markets in May, Steve Harvey improved over its lead-in by 24% in households, and by 25% among daytime's key demographic of women 25-54. Compared to May 2012, Steve Harvey improved 44% in households and 42% among women 25-54.

The People's Choice Award-winning and Daytime Emmy-nominated Steve Harvey is produced by Endemol USA and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution. Harvey, Alex Duda and Rushion McDonald are executive producers.