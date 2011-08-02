EXCLUSIVE: Halperin Reinstated at MSNBC

MSNBC senior political analyst Mark Halperin will be returning to the network this week, according to an MSNBC spokesperson, saying it had been a one-month suspension.

Halperin was suspended after he called President Obama a "dick" on the Morning Joe program June 30. He thought the remark was being bleeped out when he made it.

Halperin made the comment in reference to Obama's demeanor in a news conference. Halperin apologized immediately, but was suspended indefinetly by the network, which turned out to be about a month. Halperin had called his suspension "totally appropriate."

Halperin is editor-at-large and senior political analyst for TIME and before that was a 20-year vet at ABC news, serving as political director from 1997 to 2007.