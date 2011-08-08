EXCLUSIVE: Fox Sports Reorganizes Production Ranks

Fox Sports is promoting two of its top production execs, with Doug Sellars upped to executive vice president of production and executive producer for the Fox Sports Media Group and Scott Ackerson named executive vice president and executive producer of all studio programming. Both will report directly to Fox Sports Media Group co-presidents/COO's Eric Shanks and Randy Freer.

In the new role, Sellars will oversee all production for Fox Sports' broadcast and cable entities. Previously he oversaw production for MLB, NBA and NHL games on Fox's regional sports networks, as well as national production of NCAA sports programming. He has been with Fox Sports since 2000, following 12 years at the Canadian Broadcasting Company.

Ackerson, formerly the coordinating producer for the popular and award-winning Fox NFL Sunday, will head all studio, pregame and postgame programming, advise on Fox's interest in the Big Ten Network, and oversee an in-house production unit. Ackerson was previously with ESPN from 1987-1994.

In the wake of Ackerson's promotion, Bill Richards takes over as coordinating producer of Fox NFL Sunday and the network's other NFL studio shows, such as the post-game The OT. Ackerson had held the role since 1994.

A well-regarded Fox sports veteran, Richards produced the Super Bowl XLV pregame show, has worked on Fox NFL Sunday, was the lead producer for Fox's NASCAR studio show and has also worked on Fuel's studio programming.

Richards has been with Fox Sports for his entire professional production career, which began in 1996.

College football producer Chuck McDonald is expected to replace Richards on NASCAR.