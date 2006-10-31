Exclusive: CBS Syndication Group Restructuring Complete

The last pieces have been put into place after syndication operations at CBS Paramount and King World Prods. were folded into the CBS Television Distribution Group in late September.

Under the restructuring, overseen by CTDG CEO Roger King and president-COO John Nogawski and John Madden, Joe DiSalvo, formerly the longtime domestic TV sales president at King World, will oversee broadcast station sales for the newly formed CTDG.

Scott Koondel, previously the No. 2 sales executive at CBS Paramount Domestic Television running program distribution, will be responsible for off-network, cable and digital media.

DiSalvo will retain his title as president and Koondel, reporting to DiSalvo on off-net station sales and directly to CTDG President-chief operating officer John Nogawski on cable and digital matters, remains as executive VP.

Mark Dvornik, a 21-year Paramount veteran who had been Koondel’s No. 2 as executive VP/general sales manager at CBS Paramount Domestic Television, will leave the company.

Overall, layoffs at both companies are believed to be minimal. King and Nogawski were able to transfer some regional sales executives and fill previously open positions elsewhere. CBS Paramount’s Miami sales office has been closed, with the territory now rolled into King World’s Atlanta sales office.

In a statement, Nogawski said, “As we head into the selling season and NATPE, I’m proud to make this announcement solidifying our distribution team.”

Addressing Dvornik’s departure, Nogawski said, “Mark is an exemplary executive and supervised the broadcast sales force during some of the division’s most profitable years.”

As part of the new structure, Deborah Bradley, who had been senior VP of cable at CBS Paramount, will remain with the new entity in the same position. King World’s Chris Rooke, meanwhile, has been promoted to the newly created position of senior VP of digital media, relocating from King World’s Chicago office to Los Angeles to oversee a stepped up digital operation. Both will report to Koondel.

With the new structure, three King World and two CBS Paramount executives have been promoted and will serve as senior VPs and regional sales managers.

On the King World side, Lee Villas, based in New York, will oversee the Northeast; John Holdridge, in Atlanta, the Southeast; and Stephen Hackett, in Dallas, the Southwest.

From CBS Paramount are Richard Golden, who relocates from the Dallas to Chicago office to run the Central region, and Christopher N. Brooks, in Los Angeles, supervising the Western territory.