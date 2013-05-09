Exclusive: A&E, FX, HBO, Showtime, Turner Sports All Finalists for PromaxBDA Awards

Networks A&E, FX, HBO, Showtime and Turner Sports are among this year's finalists for PromaxBDA's Promotion, Marketing and Design Awards, which will be handed out at The Conference in Los Angeles on June 20. Comedian and actor Jay Mohr, back by popular demand, will be emceeing the event, which will be held at the J.W. Marriott.

Agencies and design firms to be honored in the North American category include Bell Media Agency, 2C Media, Studio City, World Wide Wadio, Troika and bpg. In-house finalists for global excellence in promotion marketing and design include CNN, The Walt Disney Company Latin America, Sky Creative, NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital, Universal Networks International Germany Creative Solutions - P7S1 TV and Deutschland GMBH. Top agencies or out-of-house production houses include: Monarchy, Bond Street Film Stockholm, HOT, Ireland/Davenport, Studio Zoo for DStv, Les Telecreateurs and Orijin.

"The 2013 competition was tight -- the jury judged amazing work representing the best and brightest spots and campaigns from around the globe," said Jonathan Block-Verk, president and CEO of PromaxBDA in a statement. "Congratulations to our finalists in promotion, marketing and design for their attention-grabbing creative. We look forward to celebrating the winners in Los Angeles next month."

A complete list of all of the finalists for the North America and Global Excellence competitions is available at www.promaxbda.org.