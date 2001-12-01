Excite pulls plug on AT&T

Excite@Home has turned off its service to

AT&T Broadband and its 850,000 Excite@Home subscribers after the two

companies were not able to reach agreement with AT&T.

According to Excite@Home, its other customers are still able to receive

broadband access as negotiations with Comcast and Cox continue.

According to the Associated Press, AT&T has already started transferring

its customers to its own network, a process that could take up to 10 days for

some subscribers.

About 86,000 customers in the Northwest were transferred to AT&T's own

network on Saturday.

Customers will receive two days free service for every day of

interruption and the transfer of networks is not expected to affect their

monthly rates.

