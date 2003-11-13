Ex-WTVQ Executive Producer Sues Station

Audrey Port, former executive producer at Media General Inc.'s WTVQ-TV Lexington, Ky., is filing suit in Kentucky circuit court against Media General and a host of former station employees including general manager Bill Stanley and news director David Foky.

Stanley, Foky and Port were all fired from the station in April.

Port is alleging reverse discrimination regarding her treatment versus that of several African-American employees under her supervision, who are also named in the suit.

She claimed that she was fired "as a result of the her attempts to enforce the anti-discrimination policies of her employer, as a result of her supervisors’ frequent and intentional failures to eliminate the hostile work environment that existed at WTVQ and the intentional racial discrimination against Caucasians on the part of WTVQ’s management."

Media General spokeswoman Lou Anne Nabhan said company policy was not to comment on pending legal matters.