Ex-WHYY staffer charged in billing scam
A former production manager at WHYY-TV Philadelphia has been charged by
federal authorities with involvement in a phony telemarketing-billing scam
authorities call "shipping air."
Authorities said that while Harold M. Parsons worked for the station, he
approved fake bills from a supply firm that totaled more than $200,000 in
exchange for about $60,000 in payoffs.
Parsons was one of 22 people and three companies indicted by
Philadelphia-based federal authorities in alleged billing scams last week.
