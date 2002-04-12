Ex-WHYY staffer charged in billing scam

A former production manager at WHYY-TV Philadelphia has been charged by

federal authorities with involvement in a phony telemarketing-billing scam

authorities call "shipping air."

Authorities said that while Harold M. Parsons worked for the station, he

approved fake bills from a supply firm that totaled more than $200,000 in

exchange for about $60,000 in payoffs.

Parsons was one of 22 people and three companies indicted by

Philadelphia-based federal authorities in alleged billing scams last week.