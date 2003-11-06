Ex-WBBM-TV Staffer Gets Jail Time
According to various published reports, former WBBM-TV Chicago assistant controller Deborah Fogarty and her husband, Tim, have pled guilty to stealing almost $2 million in station money. They will both do jail time.
Deborah Fogarty had been charged with diverting funds from company American Express accounts, with the couple spending the money on trips, jewelry and toys for their two children. According to a report on WMAQ-TV Chicago’s Web site, Deborah Fogarty will serve seven and a half years in prison and her husband, who was charged because he had knowledge of the thefts, will serve four.
A civil suit filed by the station is still pending.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.