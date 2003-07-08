Ex-WBBM accountant faces criminal charges

A former accountant for Viacom Inc.-owned WBBM-TV Chicago was taken into

police custody Tuesday and will face criminal charges that she diverted station funds

into her own accounts, according to informed sources.

The station will also bring civil charges against Deoborah Fogarty,

Broadcasting & Cable was told, for allegedly misappropriating approximately $1.8 million in

station money.

Fogarty had been terminated from the station earlier this year on unrelated

matters, but when suspicions arose involving funds paid into accounts that were

no longer active, the station referred the matter to local authorities, who

investigated, sources told B&C.

Fogarty and her husband, Tim, were arrested in their Orland Park, Ill., home.

Prosecutors said they will be charged with theft by deception and money laundering.

Both are due to appear Wednesday in court.

The class-1 felonies are punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors said the thefts occurred between January 1997 and this past March, when she left the station.