Ex-TVN Execs Team Up

Two former TVN Entertainment Corp. executives are hanging out their own new-media shingle.

Looking to expand on the proliferation of on-demand platforms, Neil Goldberg, who had been SVP of programming at VOD provider TVN Entertainment, has teamed with Beverly Doughty, SVP, marketing at TVN, to form L.A.-based On Demand Media Group to deliver VOD content for mobile, wireless, cable and IPTV applications.

Before TVN, Goldberg and Doughty both worked for Diva, which bequeathed some of its VOD business to TVN when it was folded into Gemstar-TV Guide in 2002.

Before Diva, Goldberg held production posts with Witt-Thomas and film acquisitions posts with Warner Bros.

