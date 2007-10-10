Ex-TV Executive Praver Joins NPR

Mitch Praver, veteran TV and more recently new-media executive, was named executive vice president and chief operating officer of National Public Radio.

NPR has been ramping up its digital efforts, and that has been Praver's strong suit.

Most recently, Praver was executive VP, business development and sales for software developer Hillcrest Labs and, before that, was with AOL, helping to pioneer instant messaging.

But he is better known in broadcasting circles from new media posts at National Geographic Ventures and Discovery Communications, as well as programming, research and public-relations posts at companies including Lifetime Television, Katz Media Group and ABC.