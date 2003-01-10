Ex-treme Dating expands stations

Twentieth Television's Ex-treme Dating, hosted by Jillian Barberie, is

expanding its station universe to 19 Fox owned-and-operated stations, launching

those in Dallas; Tampa, Fla.; Cleveland; Salt Lake City; and Greensboro, N.C.,

said Bob Cook, president and chief operating officer of Twentieth, Thursday.

Twentieth is selling the show for a June 2003 national launch.

Ex-treme Dating premiered July 29 in eight markets, including

Fox-owned UPN affiliates in New York; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Houston;

Minneapolis; Phoenix; Orlando, Fla.; and Baltimore.

On Sept. 23, Twentieth added four more markets with Fox-owned stations in

Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit and St. Louis.

Ex-treme Dating adds a twist to the relationship genre, setting up a

couple and then sending two exs along on the date who try to break things up

and win a prize.

The show is produced by Small Cages Productions and Wheeler/Sussman

Productions.