Ex-treme Dating expands stations
Twentieth Television's Ex-treme Dating, hosted by Jillian Barberie, is
expanding its station universe to 19 Fox owned-and-operated stations, launching
those in Dallas; Tampa, Fla.; Cleveland; Salt Lake City; and Greensboro, N.C.,
said Bob Cook, president and chief operating officer of Twentieth, Thursday.
Twentieth is selling the show for a June 2003 national launch.
Ex-treme Dating premiered July 29 in eight markets, including
Fox-owned UPN affiliates in New York; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Houston;
Minneapolis; Phoenix; Orlando, Fla.; and Baltimore.
On Sept. 23, Twentieth added four more markets with Fox-owned stations in
Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit and St. Louis.
Ex-treme Dating adds a twist to the relationship genre, setting up a
couple and then sending two exs along on the date who try to break things up
and win a prize.
The show is produced by Small Cages Productions and Wheeler/Sussman
Productions.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.