Ex-treme Dating expands
Twentieth Television is expanding its regional test of syndicated dating
show Ex-treme Dating, extending its run by eight weeks and clearing the
show in five more metered markets.
The show has already has been running in eight markets, including Fox-owned United Paramount Network
stations in New York; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Houston; Minneapolis;
Phoenix; Orlando, Fla.; and Baltimore.
Starting Sept. 23, WPWR-TV in Chicago, WITI (TV) in Milwaukee, WJBK (TV) in
Detroit and KTVI (TV) in St. Louis will air the show five days per week. KTBC (TV)
in Austin, Texas, plans to pick up the show on weekends.
Ex-treme Dating, a dating show where one person's exs are available for
comment during the date, premiered July 29.
Ex-treme Dating is produced by Small Cages Productions and
Wheeler/Sussman Productions in association with Twentieth Television.
