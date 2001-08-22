Ex-Survivor arrested in domestic ado

Former Survivor contestant Richard Hatch wound up on the wrong side of the law again.

Hatch, who won the $1 million prize on the CBS reality show last summer, was arrested Tuesday in his hometown Middletown, R.I. on domestic abuse charges. Sources say Hatch allegedly threw his ex-boyfriend down the stairs of his Middletown home.

The Middletown Police Dept. would only say Hatch had been arrested and released on a domestic abuse charge on Aug. 20. Hatch was arraigned Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of domestic assault and was released on $1,000 bail.

Last April, Hatch was arrested on domestic abuse charges, after his son Christopher alleged his father had physically abused him. Both civil and criminal charges against Hatch were later dropped. - Joe Schlosser