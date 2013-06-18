Ex-Shazam Exec Heads to GetGlue

Evan Krauss has been named president of second screen TV app

specialist GetGlue, where he'll be based in New York and report to company CEO

Alex Iskold.

Krauss, a digital media industry vet, most recently served

as executive vice president of global advertising sales at another second

screen app startup, Shazam, where he headed up the company's media advertising

team. After getting his start at agency.com in 1995, Krauss has also led

product and business development at companies such as Yahoo, AOL, Excite,

Jumptap, and Looksmart, and has worked with major global brands, including

Procter & Gamble, Ford, Walmart, Pepsi, NBC, Bravo and CBS.

"Evan is a very experienced leader, thinker and a passionate

contributor to the second screen & social TV revolution," GetGlue founder

and CEO Alex Iskold said, in a statement. "Evan pioneered innovative products,

native advertising models and created companies we admire. We are fortunate to

have him on board defining and scaling GetGlue's business."

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.