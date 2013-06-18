Ex-Shazam Exec Heads to GetGlue
Evan Krauss has been named president of second screen TV app
specialist GetGlue, where he'll be based in New York and report to company CEO
Alex Iskold.
Krauss, a digital media industry vet, most recently served
as executive vice president of global advertising sales at another second
screen app startup, Shazam, where he headed up the company's media advertising
team. After getting his start at agency.com in 1995, Krauss has also led
product and business development at companies such as Yahoo, AOL, Excite,
Jumptap, and Looksmart, and has worked with major global brands, including
Procter & Gamble, Ford, Walmart, Pepsi, NBC, Bravo and CBS.
"Evan is a very experienced leader, thinker and a passionate
contributor to the second screen & social TV revolution," GetGlue founder
and CEO Alex Iskold said, in a statement. "Evan pioneered innovative products,
native advertising models and created companies we admire. We are fortunate to
have him on board defining and scaling GetGlue's business."
