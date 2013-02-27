Ex-Rep Plans to Finger Media at Violence Hearing

Former one-term Republican Florida Congress member Sandy

Adams (2010-1012) plans to tell the Senate Judiciary Committee it should be

looking at violent media -- video games, movies -- and mental health rather

than looking to limit gun or ammunition ownership.





That is according to a copy of prepared testimony for the

committee's Feb. 27 hearing on the proposed assault weapons ban.





Adams is not testifying for any group, but instead

identifies herself as a "mother, sheriff's deputy and former

legislator." She is strongly opposed to gun control, according to the

testimony.





"It is not time for feel good legislation so you can

say you did something; it is time for a true discussion about the culture of

violence and how to prevent violent crime," she plans to tell Congress.





"I believe the combination of violent video games to

[sic] violent movies, the desensitizing of death, blood and gore in their

everyday lives is only making the culture more violent," she says.

"Taking guns from law-abiding citizens while leaving them defenseless

against violent criminals, who by their very definition do not abide by the law

is not the answer and it is definitely not the right thing to do."





Adams says law-abiding people "must be allowed to have

the tools necessary to defend themselves, which she suggests includes

semi-automatic rifles and high-capacity magazines.





In 2010, Adams, a former state representative, got an 'A'

rating and a ringing endorsement from the NRA in her successful congressional

bid. The group pointed to her support of something called the Concealed Weapons

Licensing Trust Fund, as well as a bill prohibiting businesses from seizing

legal "secured" firearms from vehicles in their parking lots, and for

co-sponsoring legislation expanding self-defense rights in the home, among

other things.



