Ex-Pittard Sullivan execs plot ABC campaign

Three former Pittard Sullivan executives have signed a deal to produce ABC's new brand identity campaign.

Marty Wall, Dale Everett and Dan Pappalard, through their design firms Wall/Everett and Troika Design Group, will handle the network's primetime branding campaign for the fourth straight year. The three marketing executives first took over ABC's account in 1998 while at Pittard Sullivan.

Design house Pittard Sullivan abruptly closed its doors earlier this year and laid off close to 60 employees.

- Joe Schlosser