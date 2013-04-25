Ex-Obama Adviser Plouffe Joins Bloomberg
David Plouffe, former Obama campaign manager and White House
senior adviser has joined Bloomberg Television as a contributor and strategic
adviser.
Plouffe will become a regular on the business news channel,
according to Bloomberg TV, commenting on business issues at the
"intersection of Wall Street, K Street and Main Street," as well as
technology and crisis management.
Plouffe, who the network points out helped
engineer two campaign victories for the president, will also be a strategic
adviser to the network as well.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.