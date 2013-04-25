Ex-Obama Adviser Plouffe Joins Bloomberg

David Plouffe, former Obama campaign manager and White House

senior adviser has joined Bloomberg Television as a contributor and strategic

adviser.

Plouffe will become a regular on the business news channel,

according to Bloomberg TV, commenting on business issues at the

"intersection of Wall Street, K Street and Main Street," as well as

technology and crisis management.

Plouffe, who the network points out helped

engineer two campaign victories for the president, will also be a strategic

adviser to the network as well.