Ex-New Orleans Anchor Elder Dies at 65
Bill Elder, multi-award-winning anchor-reporter for WWL-TV New Orleans,
died Sept. 17 of complications for treatment for cancer. He was 65.
A 34-year veteran of the station, primarily as a noon and 5 p.m. anchor,
Elder was also a tireless investigative reporter whose accolades included an
"Edward R. Murrow Award" from the Radio-Television News Directors Association;
honors from AP and the New Orleans Press Club; and a "Peabody Award" for a
31-part series on Medicaid fraud.
Elder's energy carried over into his private life, where he was a pilot,
studied martial arts and ran marathons.
He retired in February 2000, suffering from speech and memory problems
stemming from the 1998 removal of a malignant brain tumor.
Elder is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and three sons.
The WWL-TV Web site (www.wwltv.com ) posted a lengthy obituary, plus tributes
and video interviews and a profile of Elder.
In lieu of flowers, Elder's family is asking for donations to the Louisiana
Cancer Consortium, 1615 Poydras St., Suite 1280, New Orleans, LA
70112.
