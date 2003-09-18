Ex-New Orleans Anchor Elder Dies at 65

Bill Elder, multi-award-winning anchor-reporter for WWL-TV New Orleans,

died Sept. 17 of complications for treatment for cancer. He was 65.

A 34-year veteran of the station, primarily as a noon and 5 p.m. anchor,

Elder was also a tireless investigative reporter whose accolades included an

"Edward R. Murrow Award" from the Radio-Television News Directors Association;

honors from AP and the New Orleans Press Club; and a "Peabody Award" for a

31-part series on Medicaid fraud.

Elder's energy carried over into his private life, where he was a pilot,

studied martial arts and ran marathons.

He retired in February 2000, suffering from speech and memory problems

stemming from the 1998 removal of a malignant brain tumor.

Elder is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and three sons.

The WWL-TV Web site (www.wwltv.com ) posted a lengthy obituary, plus tributes

and video interviews and a profile of Elder.

In lieu of flowers, Elder's family is asking for donations to the Louisiana

Cancer Consortium, 1615 Poydras St., Suite 1280, New Orleans, LA

70112.