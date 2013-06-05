Ex-NBC Correspondent Joins Al Jazeera America

Former NBC correspondent Michael Viqueira has joined Al

Jazeera America as White House correspondent.

Viqueira had been a producer and chief congressional

correspondent for NBC and is no stranger to covering the capital -- and Capitol

-- for international news outlets. He is also a former Washington producer and

reporter for Japan's NHK.

"This is a great opportunity, both because of Al Jazeera America's

commitment to the kind of straight-forward, hard-nosed journalism that all good

reporters value, and because it's tremendously exciting to be building

something that will fill today's critical need for real, unfiltered and

fact-based news," Viqueira said of the new post.

Al Jazeera America is the 24/7 news channel that

is replacing Current, which Al Jazeera bought earlier this year. It is

scheduled to launch sometime this year.