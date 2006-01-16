Ex MCA President Re-Launches Liberation

Seeking to capitalize on new digital delivery formats with an eclectic library ranging from old TV series like Daniel Boone to the theatrical The Return of Superfly, music entrepreneur Jay Boberg is heading to NATPE Jan.24-26 in Las Vegas with the newly re-branded Liberation Entertainment.

Boberg, co-founder of independent music label I.R.S. Records and former president of MCA Records, acquired Los Angeles-based Liberty International Entertainment for an undisclosed sum with the backing of private-equity firm Clarity Partners LP.

The library of more than 250 films and 2,400 hours of episodic television and music concert programs will be targeted toward the TV and home entertainment markets.

Boberg, has partnered with former Liberty International Chairman Irv Holender, now Liberation’s vice chairman. Sam Mandel is COO, having joined from Time Warner Global Marketing, where he was senior VP of entertainment business development.

Longtime entertainment executive Aldy Damian has been tapped as executive VP and veteran syndication executive Stan Justice will head domestic distribution as senior VP.

“It’s the potential our library holds for the new digital delivery formats … that make this acquisition so exciting,” Boberg says. “We plan to be very aggressive in acquiring additional copyrights and libraries by providing an environment that is respectful of content creators and rights owners.”