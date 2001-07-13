Ex-KDVR editor indicted for fraud

A Denver grand jury indicted former KDVR (tv) managing editor Scott McDonald for securities fraud, forgery and theft.

McDonald is accused of bilking several high profile Denver personalities - including the station's consumer reporter Tom Martino - out of money intended for investment but allegedly used to support McDonald's gambling.

McDonald told B&C in May that he would do all he could to repay the investors. The possibility of repaying the alleged victims could keep prosecutors from seeking a stiff jail term, according to local reports.

- Dan Trigoboff