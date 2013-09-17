Ex-Hulu Exec Joins Shazam

Shazam Entertainment, the U.K.-based maker of second-screen video- and music- recognition apps, has hired former Hulu and NBC Universal exec Kevin McGurn to the post of chief revenue offer.

Shazam said McGurn is tasked with accelerating the company’s revenue growth via TV and mobile advertising sales and by “spearheading the expansion of key partnerships.”

McGurn, who is based in New York, most recently served as senior vice president of advertising sales at Hulu, the broadband video hub owned by 21st Century Fox, NBCU and the Walt Disney Co. that sought potential buyers earlier this year but ultimately decided to stand pat and plow $750 million into the business. Prior to his six years with Hulu, McGurn led the national ad and media business at the National Broadband Company, an NBCU venture once tied to digital video syndication.

McGurn succeeds Doug Garland, who is now general manager of stadium experience and technology for the San Francisco 49ers.

