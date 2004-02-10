Ex-HBO Exec Pleads Guilty in Kickback Scheme
A former director of Home Box Office print services pleaded guilty last week to rigging bids that netted her nearly a half million dollars in kickbacks from four commercial printers.
Michele Komack, of Scarsdale, N.Y., faces a maximum 11 years in prison and $700,000 in fines for steering contracts in return for bribes.
The Komack investigation was part of a broader federal investigation of the printing and graphics industries.
