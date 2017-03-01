Ex-FCC Staffer Conway Joins Wilkinson Barker Knauer
Sean Conway, former deputy director of the FCC's Office of Legislative Affairs under FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, has joined D.C. law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer.
Conway was also an attorney in the Wireline Competition Bureau at the FCC and a legal advisor in the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.
Conway is also a former aide to then Sen. Hillary Clinton.
