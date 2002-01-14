Ex-FCC chief leaves Hearst

Former Federal Communications Commission chairman Alfred Sikes has packed it

in as president of Hearst New Media & Technology, where he has worked since

1995.

Hearst officials said Sikes retired to devote more time to the Reading

Excellence and Discovery Fund, a charity he founded and chairs.

They added that his decision is not connected with Hearst's restructuring of

the new-media unit, which will now work with the company's broadcast and print

operations to develop Internet products, rather than operating Web products as a

stand-alone operation.