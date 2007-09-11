Ex-FBI Official to Head Up Verizon Security

Verizon Communications named Michael Mason as its new chief security officer.

Mason is currently the executive assistant director of the FBI, but he will retire in January after 22 years at the bureau.

He will report directly to executive vice president and general counsel Bill Barr and oversee corporate global security for Verizon and all of its business units.

Mason replaces Jim Trainor, who announced his retirement effective at the end of the year.

"Mike brings to Verizon more than 20 years' experience in all aspects of law enforcement and security," Barr said in a statement. "He has distinguished himself as a supervisor in FBI field operations and as an executive proficient at developing strategies to address critical criminal and security issues.”