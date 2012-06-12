Ex-Canoe Exec Orduña Joins PayPal

Arthur Orduña, formerly chief product officer of cable's Canoe Ventures advanced-advertising company, has joined electronic-payments provider PayPal in a business-development role to strike deals with MSOs and other TV players.

"My job is to help PayPal develop relationships and enable and launch transactional capabilities with MSOs and other key television ecosystem partners," Orduña wrote in an email to Multichannel News.

Canoe announced in March that it had decided to shut down its interactive TV business, laying off 120 employees, including Orduña and CEO Kathy Timko. Canoe is now focused exclusively on VOD advertising. May 23 was the last day of employment for Canoe employees based in New York who were not staying with the company.

