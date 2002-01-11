Ex- Broadcasting senior editor dies at 90

Earl B. Abrams, 90, retired senior correspondent for Broadcasting &

Cable (then known as Broadcasting) magazine, died Jan. 10 at

Arlington (Va.) Hospital following a stroke.

Ever the journalist and not wanting to wait until deadline, Abrams had penned

his own obituary in 1993, from which this piece draws liberally.

Following service in World War II and stints at the Associated Press in

Newark, N.J., The Washington Post and TV Digest magazine, Abrams

joined Broadcasting in 1951 as an associate editor in Washington,

D.C.

During his career at the magazine, he covered, among others, the Federal

Communications Commission, the Federal Trade Commission, Congress, courts and

the Department of Justice, including proceedings involving the creation of TV,

FM, color TV, UHF, cable, pay TV and satellite.

Abrams' daughter, Alice, remembers that Broadcasting had one of the

first color TVs in Washington, and that Abrams took both of his daughters to the

office to watch Peter Pan in color, which made them neighborhood

stars.

Abrams moved to Hollywood in 1973 as West Coast editor, retiring in 1976,

when he returned to the Washington area.

He continued to report for several trade publications.

A graduate of the University of Virginia and New Jersey State Teachers

College, Abrams was a member of the Society of Professional Journalists and the

National Press Club (his membership number is 1, according to his family).

He was also a board member of the Broadcast Pioneers of Washington and a

20-year member of the executive committee of the Congressional Periodical Press

Gallery, including a stint as chairman.

Abrams is survived by his wife, Helen Lesser Abrams; daughters Susan Laurie

Abrams Hall and Alice Deborah Abrams; son-in-law Patrick T. Kelly; and four

grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, Jan. 13, at 1:45 p.m. at King David

Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Va.