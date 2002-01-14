Ex-anchor to file discrimination complaint

Former WHDH-TV Boston reporter Gary Armstrong is accusing the station of

racial, age and disability discrimination.

Armstrong's lawyer told Boston media a complaint would be filed with the

Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

Armstrong is in his 50s and African American, and he said the station would

not accommodate his hypertension, peptic ulcer and irritable-bowel disease.

There was a public outcry when Armstrong lost his job in October, about the

time the station canceled four local minority-oriented programs. The shows were

reinstated after meetings with community leaders.

WHDH-TV does not comment on personnel issues.