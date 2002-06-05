Ex-anchor commits suicide

Longtime WAFB(TV) Baton Rouge, La., anchor Vernon Roger -- who opened a restaurant

after losing his job at the station last year -- hanged himself Monday, a local

coroner determined.

The station reported in a statement, "This news has left us in shock here

. where Vernon worked for 26 years."

The 51-year Roger, who pronounced his name "Ro-zhay," had been noon and 5

p.m. anchor.

Roger, according to local sources, had a troubled history and a series of

arrests.