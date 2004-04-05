Ex-Analyst Dixon Lands at Gabelli

Veteran securities analyst Chris Dixon has landed at media manager Mario Gabelli’s shop, agreeing to start a private-equity unit.

Dixon joins Gabelli Group Capital Partners as a managing director reporting to Chairman Gabelli. GGCP is the private investment arm of the Gabelli group mutual fund, trading, and institutional money management operations, investing personal cash put up by Gabelli and his executives.

Dixon will focus $10 million-$20 million investments in startup companies.

At the time Dixon exited UBS, he was insistent that he didn’t want another Wall Street sell-side research job. “This gives me a good look at the buy side, Mario expands his operations, it’s a good fit,” Dixon says.

Before becoming a securities analyst in 1987, Dixon was an independent filmmaker, producer, and director of television commercials and PBS specials.