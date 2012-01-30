E.W. Scripps to Receive NAB Distinguished Service Award

The National Association of Broadcasters announced Monday

that the E.W. Scripps Co. will be named the recipient of its NAB Distinguished

Service Award during the 2012 NAB Show.

Scripps President and CEO Rich Boehne will accept the award

at the opening keynote session on April 16 in Las Vegas.

"A media pioneer since the 1800s, the Scripps Company

is held in the industry's highest esteem," said NAB President and CEO

Gordon Smith. "In recognition of the company's commitment to excellence,

innovation and outstanding service to local communities, we are proud to

present Scripps with the Distinguished Service Award whose recipients are among

broadcasting's most respected leaders."

Those honored with the NAB Distinguished Service Award are broadcasters

who have made significant contributions to the industry. Scripps joins the list

as one of the only companies to receive the award; other recipients include Michael

J. Fox, Mary Tyler Moore, President Ronald Reagan, Edward R. Murrow, Bob Hope,

Walter Cronkite, Oprah Winfrey and Charles Osgood.