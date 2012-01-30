E.W. Scripps to Receive NAB Distinguished Service Award
The National Association of Broadcasters announced Monday
that the E.W. Scripps Co. will be named the recipient of its NAB Distinguished
Service Award during the 2012 NAB Show.
Scripps President and CEO Rich Boehne will accept the award
at the opening keynote session on April 16 in Las Vegas.
"A media pioneer since the 1800s, the Scripps Company
is held in the industry's highest esteem," said NAB President and CEO
Gordon Smith. "In recognition of the company's commitment to excellence,
innovation and outstanding service to local communities, we are proud to
present Scripps with the Distinguished Service Award whose recipients are among
broadcasting's most respected leaders."
Those honored with the NAB Distinguished Service Award are broadcasters
who have made significant contributions to the industry. Scripps joins the list
as one of the only companies to receive the award; other recipients include Michael
J. Fox, Mary Tyler Moore, President Ronald Reagan, Edward R. Murrow, Bob Hope,
Walter Cronkite, Oprah Winfrey and Charles Osgood.
