EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Comcast Cable: Tony Werner

The cable industry is a busy place

right now, but Tony Werner, Comcast

Cable’s executive VP and chief

technology officer since 2007, has his

eyes firmly fixed on the future. “We try and focus on a combination

of pieces,” says Werner. “We try not

to lose sight of where we are and what’s important, but

we spend our time focusing more on emerging trends

and where we are going, and then building the right

technology platform with the right elements to compete

in the upcoming years. There’s a lot of focus on video

content, and on making the receiving of that content more

convenient for customers.”

Werner recently finished leading Comcast’s $500

million analog reclamation project, internally designated

Project Calvary. Over the past few years,

Comcast converted all of its 23 million customers

to digital-only systems by delivering digital set-top

boxes to them for free and then helping them install

those boxes.

That effort, which freed up bandwidth in every

Comcast market, preceded Comcast’s Xfinity rebranding

campaign, in which the company is marketing

bundled HDTV, digital voice, high-speed Internet access,

video on demand, and TV on the Web services to

all Comcast customers. The additional bandwidth resulting

from Project Calvary allowed Comcast to add

as many as 40 new networks to some of its systems,

upgrade broadband speeds and provide other new and

enhanced services.

“It’s hard getting a big company to move in concert,

and Tony did that,” says Steve Burke, Comcast’s chief

operating officer. “That was one of his big wins.”

The ability to mobilize a big organization to realize

a brand new idea is a hallmark of Werner’s professional

style, says Neil Smit, president of Comcast Cable

Communications and former CEO of Charter Cable. “Tony is really talented at projecting future trends

and then figuring out how to bring them to life,” Smit

says. “He develops technology solutions that address

both present and future business needs, and he has an

ability to sniff out exciting new technology developments

and sift through the winners and losers very

effectively. He’s able to say ‘here’s a great idea and

here’s how I can develop it, given our infrastructure.’”

Now that Project Calvary is complete, Werner is

considering what comes next. Topping that list is creating

ways for Comcast customers to use the company ’s array of services with

their Apple iPads and similar

smart devices. To that end,

Comcast has released a suite

of mobile apps for Apple’s

iPad, iPhone and iTouch that

allows Comcast customers to

access their at-home services,

such as digital video recorders.

Under Werner’s leadership,

the company is taking

those applications a step further

with Xfinity Remote,

which would essentially bring

customers’ living-room television

service to their mobile

phones and pads.

“The best way for us to approach

all of these new technologies

is to get out in front

of them, stimulate that ecosystem

and try to provide products and services that

consumers are going to want access to,” Werner says. “We start by considering what will create value in a

consumer’s mind.”

Another area of focus for Werner is the “IP-ification”

of all of Comcast Cable’s services and technology. “Video is one area, but we also are continuing to develop

and evolve our underlying platform so that it

supports new services, whether those are Web-based

or something else,” Werner says.

Werner came to Comcast from Denver–based Liberty

Global, where had been senior VP and chief technology

officer since 2001.

“Tony is first and foremost a great engineer,” says

Mike Fries, president and CEO of Liberty Global,

which operates cable systems around the world. “He

understands the zeroes and ones. That’s critical in our

business, which has reinvented itself many times. But

he also has a great business mind. He’s clever strategically

and operationally, and he knows how to connect

the dots between technology and people.”

Prior to working at Liberty Global, Werner was

chief technology officer at Denver–based telecommunications firm Qwest, and he has held senior management

positions with Aurora Networks, TCI/AT&T

Broadband, Rogers Communications, and RCA Cablevision

Systems.

Werner graduated from Dakota County Technical

College in Rosemount, Minn., with a degree in telecommunications.

He got his start in the cable industry

working for a small cable operator in Texas, then

worked in Canada and other places before settling in

Denver.

Werner, who with his wife, Laurel, has two children

(Mike, 24; Cara, 21), was persuaded to move to

Philadelphia–based Comcast Cable after CTO Dave

Fellows departed in 2006.

“We needed someone who could lead the industry

in thinking about technology,” says Burke. “He had

done that job for TCI, and at the time he was with

Liberty Global with John Malone. Every time we did

the search, we would come back to the fact that we

should try to get Tony. It wasn’t easy getting him because

he was very loyal to Malone and Liberty, but

eventually we were able to convince him that it would

be worth it.

“I think he liked the idea of working for a company

that was going to take the lead in the cable industry,”

Burke adds. “If you work for one of the largest companies

in the country, you get a chance to see big ideas

put into action, and you get a chance to change the

course of the cable industry.”

Werner is likely to soon get a chance to work for

even a bigger, more influential entertainment company,

should Comcast’s proposed merger with NBC

gain regulatory approval as expected.

“There are some technologists who are pure technologists

and who are great thinkers, but sometimes

don’t have the ability to couple that with practical

business aspects,” says Smit. “Tony has both of those

skills. He understands the technology and he’s very

future-focused, yet he has the ability to keep all of

it within practical business terms.”