Evolution Media Names Two VPs

Reality producer Evolution Media brought a couple of free-lancers in-house to oversee production and current series.

Lisa Lettunich, who had been working as a producer for Evolution's MTV series, Yo Momma, becomes vice president of production, while Susan Seide was named VP of current series.

Lettunich will head up all programming, while Seide will work on new productions. Both report to company president Douglas Ross.

Evolution has a lot on its reality plate, including Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo), Desperate Spaces (Home & Garden Television) and Ten Years Younger (TLC).