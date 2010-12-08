Evolution Hires Avail-TVN, Pace Sales Execs

Evolution Digital, a supplier of digital cable set-tops, announced the appointment of two sales execs: Marc Cohen, formerly with Avail-TV, and Mark Besocke, previously with set-top maker Pace.

Cohen will lead Evolution Digital's sales efforts as executive vice president of sales. Most recently he was vice president of sales for Avail-TVN, managing all linear cable TV industry customers and all sales efforts in the U.S. and Caribbean. Prior to Avail-TVN, Cohen co-founded and operated Longview Communications, an MSO with 125 cable systems in five states, and before that was vice president of sales and marketing at Mid-Atlantic Communications.

Avail-TVN said Cohen's duties are being absorbed by the existing affiliate sales team, overseen by senior vice president of sales Chris Gagliano.

Besocke, who joins Evolution as regional sales director based in Denver, was previously the Western regional sales director for Pace.

