Everyday Food Headed for PBS

King World Productions' syndicated Martha Stewart Living is fading into the background while the show's namesake faces time in prison, but Stewart's company is forging ahead with a new show, Everyday Food, which will launch this January on PBS stations.

Everyday Food is a spin-off of the successful magazine by the same name that the company began publishing in October 2003. The half-hour show will feature a cast of cooks demonstrating how to prepare quick meals using readily-available ingredients.

The show's chefs are John Barricelli, Sarah Carey, Allison Lewis, Margot Olshan and Lucinda Scala Quinn.

Everyday Food is produced by Martha Stewart Living Television Productions, which also produces Martha Stewart Living—airing daily in repeats on The Style Network—and Petkeeping with Marc Morrone.

MSL TV also is partnering with Style to produce a series of wedding specials that will air in the first quarter of 2005.