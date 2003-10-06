Everybody Loves NATPE?

Word has it that King World Productions will be bringing the cast of network/syndication hit Everybody Loves Raymond

to Las Vegas for the National Association of Television Programming Executives show in January.

By the time the NATPE confab rolls around, selling of the second syndicated cycle of Raymond

will be well under way, said Roger King, CEO of CBS Enterprises and King World.

Raymond

went into syndication in fall 2000, but the show is possibly a bigger hit today than it was then, and it just came off its first Emmy Award win for outstanding comedy series.

Raymond

is expected to reap at least $1 billion in revenues from its syndication sales, and likely more once the show's run is complete.