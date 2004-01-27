Everybody Loves CBS Monday Night

CBS won the household ratings battle Monday night with an average 9.0 rating and 13 share, according to the Nielsen Station Index (NSI) report of 55 metered markets. CBS’s Monday anchor, Everybody Loves Raymond, was the highest rated show of the night with a 10.8 rating/15 share.

NBC finished second with a nightly average of 8.8/12. Fear Factor posted the network’s highest ratings with an average 9.8/14. Fox was third in the household race with a 7.3/10, with the mid-season Big Fat ObnoxiousFiancé from 9 to 10 p.m. driving the network’s numbers. The show averaged a 9.1/13.

ABC’s telecast of the movie Armageddon narrowly beat The WB for fourth in the household race with a 5.6/8 from 8 to 11 p.m. The WB averaged a 5.5/8 from 8 to 10 p.m. with 7th Heaven and Everwood. UPN scored a 3.2/4 for the night with repeats of its Monday comedy lineup.

At deadline, Nielsen’s national ratings were delayed due to processing issues. The metered-market NSI report does not provide demographic data.