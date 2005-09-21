Everwood To Run Ever More

ABC Family picked up The WB series Everwood in a licensing deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution. The network bought exclusive off-network rights to the one-hour drama, which it will begin running this fall.

Also under the deal, ABC Family scooped up a package of movies including Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Love Don’t Cost a Thing, The American President, City of Angels, Practical Magic and Scooby Doo.

ABC Family has recent ratings success from two other acquired WB programs, Gilmore Girls and Smallville. The network averaged 1.06 million total viewers in prime this summer.