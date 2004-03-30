Everwood Gets Online Airing

AOL Time Warner Inc. is hoping to give drama Everwood a synergistic, cross-promotional shove with what it is billing as the first-ever streaming online of a full episode of a prime-time show the morning after its airing.

AOL for Broadband users can watch Monday's night's show online for a week starting today. New episodes begin airing April 5.

Everwood, which is produced by Warner Bros. Television and airs on Warner's The WB network, could use the help. Monday night's show, a repeat, was the lowest rated show of the night in both households and the key 18-49 demo.

