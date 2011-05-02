Everson Brings Madison Avenue Experience to Facebook

Carolyn Everson made news in February when she exited her

9-month role as corporate vice president at Microsoft to become Facebook's vice

president, global sales, reported

Ad Age.

Facebook's rapidly growing number of users, including

brands, makes the social media network a vital outlet for advertisers. The

company had been searching for a sales head since Mike Murphy exited last fall

to join Facebook partner Zynga as an adviser. Microsoft, as an investor and

ad-sales partner with Facebook, reacted to Everson's abrupt departure with a

potential lawsuit. Before she joined Microsoft, Everson served as MTV Networks

ad sales' COO and led the company to a $500 million advertising deal with

Microsoft in 2007.

"My responsibility -- and one of the reasons why Facebook

brought me here -- is to work with the largest brands and largest agencies. My

experience with Madison Avenue is what I'm bringing to Facebook," Eversonn said

in an interview with Ad Age. "Everyone is really eager to partner with

Facebook, and I see tremendous interest in Facebook, more interest than in any

other company I've worked for -- and that's why I joined. The companies are

asking for help in how to bring their brands to life."