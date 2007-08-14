Evening News Ratings: World News Takes The Week

ABC’s World News posted another win last week, the broadcast’s 15th in 16 weeks.

For the week of Aug. 6, World News with Charles Gibson averaged 7.81 million viewers and posted a 2.0 in the 25-54 demographic, according to Nielsen. NBC’s Nightly News averaged 7.49 million viewers (1.8 rating in the demo), followed by the CBS Evening News with Katie Couric (6.02 million viewers, 1.5 demo rating).

Ann Curry filled in for Brian Williams while Gibson and Couric anchored their newscasts.