Even more reality TV

With CBS'

Survivor II, ABC's

The Mole, The WB's

Popstars

and UPN's

Road Rage

all coming down the pike midseason, programmers have to be running out of room for any new riffs on reality TV.

Guess again. Modern Entertainment, the U.S. sales arm of Stockholm-based Strix (the production company behind Scandinavia's

Expedition Robinson,

aprecursor to

Survivor), thinks it can tempt TV executives with a lot more spins of the genre.

Modern Entertainment just sold Strix's format,

Trading Places,

to The WB. While the network hasn't slotted a definite spot for

Trading Places

(the project: switching the lives of two completely different families for a week), Modern believes The WB pickup proves that it hasn't missed the boat on the trend in the U.S. It's currently in development.

To demonstrate to The WB, "We took a family that works and lives at the Salvation Army and transplanted them with a family of motorcycle riders," explains Michael Weiser, Modern Entertainment's president and CEO. "The bikers have to collect donations from the street, and the Salvation Army family has to learn how to run a garage-it's true, fish-out-of-water stuff, and a lot of fun to watch."

Admittedly, "you won't have a truck driver or a CEO of a billion-dollar company change jobs," says Weiser. "But there are hundreds of possible combinations for the show," which debuted in Sweden last year.

Although Modern seems a little late getting in on the U.S. reality-format game, its producing partner Strix

does

know how to pick them-it acquired the idea for

Survivor

from producer Charlie Parsons a full four years before Mark Burnett (behind CBS'

Survivor

and

Survivor II) did the same.

Prior to Burnett smelling success, Strix had already launched versions of

Survivor

in Norway, Denmark, Germany, Austria and Belgium. Also, Burnett nabbed Strix to act as paid consultants for the U.S. version of

Survivor.

"If everyone knew

Survivor

was going to be such a big deal, they would have bought it before we did," says Weiser.

Another format Modern is shopping to network, cable and syndication outlets is

The Bar, which Modern bets can do even better than

Survivor.

Following 12 strangers trying to turn a fledgling bar into a moneymaking business, "

The Bar

is the most successful show we have produced since

Expedition Robinson, so ithas the potential to be every bit as big as

Survivor," Weiser contends.



The Bar

calls for contestants to compete to be the best servers, cooks and bartenders for prize money. Viewers must frequent

The Bar

to generate its profits and viewers ultimately select the show's final winner.

Sweden's won $10,000 but Modern says the U.S. top dog would likely net $500,000 and an ownership stake in the restaurant. Also, for the U.S. version, Modern hopes to partner with such popular eateries as TGI Friday's or Hooters.

"The biggest kick to this is they're not just sitting in an apartment, but they're working, they're running a business. It's one of the few reality shows where contestants interact on a regular basis with the real world," says Weiser. "Plus,

The Bar

is already airing in Scandinavia, and it's crushing

Big Brother,

which it runs against."

Yeah, but how hard is it to beat the critically panned

Big Brother?

Over there, "

Big Brother

did not do badly at all," insists Mark Itkin, senior vice president at the William Morris Agency.