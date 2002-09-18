Eve, Dolls kick off UPN fall lineup

To kick off its fall season, hip-hop star Eve will perform during United Paramount Network's

Monday-night "Premiere Party," and rock group The Goo Goo Dolls will do the same

Tuesday.

On Monday, Sept. 23, UPN will air the season premieres of returning shows

The Parkers, One on One, Girlfriends and the series

premiere of new comedy Half and Half. Eve will introduce the shows and

perform her hit single "Gangsta Lovin."

The next day, James Marsters of Buffy the Vampire Slayer will host

UPN's "The Other Side of Tuesday," when the season premiere of Buffy will

air at 8 p.m. EST/PST, followed by the series premiere of Haunted at 9 p.m.

EST/PST. During the evening, The Goo-Goo Dolls will perform their new song, "Big

Machine."