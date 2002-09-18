Eve, Dolls kick off UPN fall lineup
To kick off its fall season, hip-hop star Eve will perform during United Paramount Network's
Monday-night "Premiere Party," and rock group The Goo Goo Dolls will do the same
Tuesday.
On Monday, Sept. 23, UPN will air the season premieres of returning shows
The Parkers, One on One, Girlfriends and the series
premiere of new comedy Half and Half. Eve will introduce the shows and
perform her hit single "Gangsta Lovin."
The next day, James Marsters of Buffy the Vampire Slayer will host
UPN's "The Other Side of Tuesday," when the season premiere of Buffy will
air at 8 p.m. EST/PST, followed by the series premiere of Haunted at 9 p.m.
EST/PST. During the evening, The Goo-Goo Dolls will perform their new song, "Big
Machine."
