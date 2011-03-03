Eurocinema To Offer Scandinavian VOD Film Festival

The VOD movie channel eurocinema has partnered with Nordisk Film & TV Fond and Diva.AG to create a Scandinavian On Demand Film Festival that will make Scandinavian films on demand to the 38 million U.S. homes that currently have access to eurocinema's VOD channel.

The first films will become available May 1 and will be priced at $4.99 to $6.99. The VOD eurocinema service is carried on systems and multichannel platforms owned by such operators as Comcast, Time Warner, Charter, Cablevision, RCN, Verizon and DirecTV.

"Our partnership with eurocinema marks a wonderful collaboration," added Hanne Palmquist, CEO, Nordisk Film & TV Fond, which is supplying a number of the films and will be providing marketing and PR support for the eurocinema offering, in a statement. "We have been actively looking for a platform to showcase to North American audiences the award-winning but often overlooked film titles from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. eurocinema proved to be the perfect fit."