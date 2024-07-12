UEFA Euro 2024, Copa America, Wimbledon Finals: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (July 13-14)

England captain Harry Kane celebrates with his trademark jump after scoring the first England goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-final match between Netherlands and England

The finals of the UEFA Euro 2024 and Copa America soccer tournaments along with the Wimbledon tennis tournament headline the list of TV sports events airing this weekend.

Fox will televise the Euro 2024 Championship final between Spain and England on Sunday, while FS1 will air the Copa America final match between Argentina and Colombia.

In tennis, ESPN will air the women’s final of the Wimbledon tennis tournament between Barbora Krejcikova and Jasmine Paolini on Saturday. On Sunday, ESPN will air the men's final between the winners of Friday's Daniil Medvedev-Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti-Novak Djokovic matches.

On the WNBA court, ABC on Saturday will televise the New York Liberty-Chicago Sky game, while CBS will air the Los Angeles Sparks-Dallas Wings game. On Sunday, ABC will televise the Phoenix Mercury-Connecticut Sun game, and ESPN will carry the Indiana Fever-Minnesota Lynx contest.

On the links, NBC will air weekend coverage of the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, while CBS televises the DP World Tour’s Scottish Open.

In baseball, Roku TV on Sunday morning will televise the New York Yankees-Baltimore Orioles game. ESPN on Sunday evening will air the MLB Draft.

In the octagon, ESPN on Saturday will televise the women’s mixed martial arts flyweight bout between Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez.