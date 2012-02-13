EU Clears Google's Bid for Motorola Mobility

The European Commission on Monday approved Google's $12.5 billion bid for Motorola Mobility, which has yet to be cleared by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The European regulatory agency said it approved the transaction "mainly because it would not significantly modify the market situation in respect of operating systems and patents for these devices."

However, the commission will "continue to keep a close eye on the behavior of all market players in the sector, particularly the increasingly strategic use of patents," Joaquín Almunia, European Commission vice president in charge of competition policy, said in a statement.

